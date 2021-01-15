Yankees sign 2-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber: reports

Cleveland Indians’ Corey Kluber pitches against the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Friday, May 30, 2014, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

THE BRONX — The Yankees are likely adding a 2-time AL Cy Young winner to their rotation.

New York has signed pitcher Corey Kluber to a contract, according to ESPN and USA Today. Reports suggest Kluber will take a 1-year contract with the Bombers.

Kluber, 34, has a career record of 98-58 and a 3.16 ERA. He led the American League in wins in 2014 and 2017, the two years he was awarded the AL Cy Young Award. He started Games 1, 4 and 7 of the 2016 World Series, pitching to a 2.81 ERA.

After an injury-plagued 2019, Kluber was shipped to the Texas Rangers in 2020 but lasted just one inning before suffering another injury.