Yankees set to battle AL East rival Rays in ALDS

FILE – In this Thursday, July 18, 2019, file photo, New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone yells at home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York. The Rays and Yankees will play in the American League Division Series beginning Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The Yankees vs. the Rays could be viewed as the Savages vs. the Stable.

Tampa Bay players wear blue T-shirts with four horses lined up behind a fence, a reference to Rays manager Kevin Cash declaring “I’ve got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 miles an hour” in response to Aroldis Chapman throwing a 101 mph pitch near Mike Brosseau’s head.

New York sold “Savages in the Box” shirts for $29.99 each last year, memorializing manager Aaron Boone’s infamous comment on his batters during a profane rant at an umpire during a game against the Rays.

