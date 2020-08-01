Yanks series against Phillies will be played starting Monday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia Phillies will resume their season on Monday in the Bronx.

Philadelphia’s games this week had been postponed out of an “abundance of caution” according to MLB because the team played the Miami Marlins, a team which has experienced numerous COVID-19 positives. The last potential exposure of Phillies players and staff to the Marlins was on Sunday, July 26 and no Phillies players have tested positive for COVID-19.

MLB announced Saturday that while three Phillies staff members have since tested positive, it appears that two of those individuals’ tests were false positives, and it is unclear if the third individual contracted COVID-19 from Marlins players and staff based on the timing of the positive test.

The Phillies are scheduled to resume play against the Yankees in New York on Monday.

The Yankees and Phillies, who were originally scheduled to play four games against one another this past week, will play a four-game home-and-home series beginning with two games at Yankee Stadium on Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4, followed by two games at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, August 5 and Thursday, August 6 (all game times TBD).

The originally scheduled game between the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Thursday, August 6 will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 8. The remainder of their four-game series on Friday and Sunday will remain as scheduled.

In addition, the originally scheduled game between the Yankees and Orioles on August 5 will be rescheduled for a later date.

But baseball fans like Solanni Guzman says risking someone’s life for a ball games is just not worth it.

Especially, she says, for some of the older more vulnerable people on the field like coaches and umpires.

“It’s hard to see someone die for something that could be stopped.” Solanni Guzman

Most fans we spoke with around Yankee Stadium before the Yankees’ clash with the Red Sox on Saturday seem to agree.

“I think the best thing right now is to stop the virus and then probably next year we can have some baseball,” said Angel Beltre

