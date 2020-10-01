Yankees rally in the 9th to finish quick sweep of Cleveland

New York Yankees’ Gio Urshela celebrates after hitting a grand slam off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher James Karinchak during the fourth inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND — DJ LeMahieu’s tiebreaking single in the ninth inning off Cleveland closer Brad Hand sent the New York Yankees into the AL Division Series with a wild 10-9 win over the Indians in a rain-delayed Game 2 that started in September and ended in October.

At 4 hours, 50 minutes, it was the longest nine-inning game — regular season or postseason — in major league history.

The AL batting champion during the shortened regular season, LeMahieu grounded his hit into center field to score Gio Urshela.

Down 9-8, the Yankees tied it in the ninth on Gary Sánchez’s sacrifice fly off Hand, who went 16 of 16 on save tries during the season. Urshela hit a grand slam for New York.

