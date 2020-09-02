Yankees’ pitcher Chapman, manager Boone suspended

Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

THE BRONX — The New York Yankees will be without their manager and closer Wednesday night after a bench clearing incident with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has been suspended three games after intentionally throwing at the head of Tampa’s Mike Brosseau in the ninth inning on Tuesday, according to Major League Baseball. Chapman has been disciplined for throwing at players before, according to MLB Senior VP of Baseball Operations Chris Young.

In addition, Yankee manager Aaron Boone will be suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount “as a result of Chapman’s actions.”

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount after being ejected from Tuesday night’s game and his postgame comments, in which he seemed to suggest that the Rays had a whole stable of pitchers who throw hard that could retaliate for Chapman’s actions.

Boone and Cash will serve their suspensions Wednesday night, as the Yankees battle the Rays again at Yankee Stadium. Chapman’s suspension begins Wednesday unless he chooses to appeal.

