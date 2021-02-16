Yankees partner with CUNY to increase diverse hiring

Yankee Stadium remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. (John Woike/Samara Media via AP)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — The New York Yankees partnered with the City University of New York to identify students and alumni for career and business opportunities with the team.

The Yankees also started a diversity and inclusion committee that includes Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, retired pitcher CC Sabathia and film director Spike Lee.

CUNY students will have access to the Yankees’ sport management mentoring program.

The committee, in concert with an array of community groups, wants to promote team diversity and knock down barriers in education, economic development and health and wellness.

