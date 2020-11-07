Yankees move minor league teams from Trenton, Staten Island

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees will move minor league affiliates out of Staten Island and Trenton, New Jersey, in 2021 as part of a reorganization that is affecting teams across the majors.

The Yankees’ Double-A Trenton team will shift to Somerset, New Jersey.

The Class A club that had been in Staten Island since 1999 will move to Hudson Valley, previously an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which was the Yankees’ alternate training site during the pandemic-shortened season, will remain as New York’s top affiliate.