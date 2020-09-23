Yankees make four errors, lose 14-1 to Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays’ Danny Jansen, left, crosses home plate in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez, right, after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO — Gary Sánchez made two of his team’s season-high four errors and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the sloppy Yankees 14-1, dealing New York perhaps a fatal blow in its race for home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Danny Jansen homered twice, once off No. 3 catcher Erik Kratz in the eighth, as the Blue Jays reduced their magic number to one for clinching a wild card berth and their first postseason appearance since 2016.

The Yankees were in danger of falling 2 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the No. 4 seed and a home-field berth next week.

