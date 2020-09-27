Yankees’ LeMahieu wins AL batting title

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 31: DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees connects on a third inning scoring double against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on May 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — DJ LeMahieu became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues and Juan Soto the youngest NL batting champion in 79 years as Major League Baseball’s shortest regular season since 1878 ended Sunday.

Home runs were down from last year’s record level in a mini-season of diminished offense.

The .245 big league batting average entering the final day was the the lowest since .237 in 1968 and down from .252 last year.

Indians ace Shane Bieber finished with a 1.63 ERA, the lowest figure to lead the American League since Luis Tiant’s 1.60 for Cleveland in 1968.

