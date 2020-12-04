Yankees Gio Urshela has elbow surgery to remove bone spur

TORONTO, ON – JUNE 06: Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 6, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

THE BRONX — Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela had surgery to remove a bone chip from his right elbow, and New York said his expected recovery time is three months.

Urshela is likely to miss about half of spring training, which starts in mid-February, and will have just a few weeks to get into shape ahead of the opener against Toronto on April 1.

Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad operated at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Urshela was bothered by his throwing arm for much of the shortened season.

