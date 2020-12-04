Yankees Gio Urshela has elbow surgery to remove bone spur

Yankees

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Happ wins 5th straight decision, Yankees beat Jays 6-2

TORONTO, ON – JUNE 06: Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 6, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

THE BRONX — Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela had surgery to remove a bone chip from his right elbow, and New York said his expected recovery time is three months.

Urshela is likely to miss about half of spring training, which starts in mid-February, and will have just a few weeks to get into shape ahead of the opener against Toronto on April 1.

Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad operated at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Urshela was bothered by his throwing arm for much of the shortened season.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Biden offers hopeful message, mourns COVID-19 victims in primetime speech

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?