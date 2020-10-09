Yankees fall in Game 5 to Rays, 2-1

New York Yankees’ Brett Gardner reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball team’s AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— The Tampa Bay Rays eliminated the New York Yankees, winning a do-or-die Game 5 to move on in the American League Division Series Friday night in San Diego.

The game’s three scoring plays were solo home runs. New York took a lead through Aaron Judge in the 4th inning but the Rays responded with solo shots from Austin Meadows and Mike Brousseau in the 5th and 8th innings.

Diego Castillo wrapped up the save for the Rays in the 9th, denying the Yankees a rematch with the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The Rays will begin the series with the Astros on Sunday.