Yankees come up short again in Game 5 loss to Rays

New York Yankees’ Gio Urshela walks back to the dugout after flying out for the final out in Game 5 of the baseball team’s AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in San Diego. Tampa Bay won 2-1 to advance. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — When the New York Yankees needed their star-studded lineup to produce runs in an elimination playoff game, they got three hits.

When they really could have used a special play in the field to save a run, Aaron Judge hit his head on the wall.

And when the Yankees needed their superstar closer to shut down the Tampa Bay Rays, Aroldis Chapman gave up a homer to an undrafted infielder who had never gone yard in a playoff game.

New York’s season came to a crashing end in San Diego with a 2-1 loss in Game 5 of the AL Division Series.

