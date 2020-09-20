Yankees clinch playoff spot even with loss to Red Sox

New York Yankees’ Gary Sanchez reacts after he struck out swinging in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON — Tanner Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his second major league start and Michael Chavis had a huge day at the plate as the Boston Red Sox halted two long streaks with a 10-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Boston ended New York’s 10-game winning streak and snapped a 12-game skid against its longtime rival.

It was Boston’s first win over the Yankees this season in their last of 10 meetings.

Chavis hit two homers over the Green Monster and drove in five runs.

Hours later, the Yankees clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth anyway when Seattle lost to San Diego in 11 innings.