Whitey Ford, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies at 91

New York Yankees’ pitcher Whitey Ford is seen in March 1967. (AP Photo)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — The great New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford has died at the age of 91.

A family member tells The Associated Press on Friday that Ford died at his Long Island home Thursday night. The cause was not known.

Ford was called the the “Chairman of the Board.” He had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the Yankees become the game’s perennial champions.

“The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford,” the team wrote on Twitter Friday, calling him “one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber.”

The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. Whitey spent his entire 16-year career as a Yankee. A 6x WS Champion and 10x All-Star, The Chairman of the Board was one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/2KDi4V9SeA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2020

The wily left-hander started in 1950 spent 16 seasons in the majors, all with the Yankees.

He was among the most dependable pitchers in baseball history. He won 236 games and lost just 106, a winning percentage of .690.

He helped symbolize the almost machine-like efficiency of the Yankees in the mid-20th century.