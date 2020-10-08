Voit, Torres homer as Yanks beat Rays 5-1 to force Game 5

New York Yankees’ Luke Voit, right, celebrates with Gleyber Torres (25) after Voit hit a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Luke Voit and Gleyber Torres hit impressive home runs and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 to force a deciding fifth game in their AL Division Series at Petco Park.

The Yankees bounced back from two straight losses to their AL East rivals to set up an expected showdown between aces Gerrit Cole of New York and Blake Snell of Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Cole, backed by four home runs, beat Snell 9-3 in the series opener Monday night.

The Game 5 winner will remain in San Diego to face the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series starting Sunday night.

