Stanton, Yankees power way to 9-3 win against Rays in opener

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) connects for a grand slam home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in Game one of a baseball American League Division Series Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in San Diego.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SAN DIEGO — Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning for New York’s fourth home run of the game, and the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 in their AL Division Series opener at Petco Park.

New York led 5-3 before Stanton homered to straightaway center field on a 2-2 pitch from John Curtiss with one out.

The slugger took several steps with his bat in his hands as he watched the ball sail through the warm San Diego night before beginning his trot.

A few fans chanted “Let’s Go Yankees!” from a balcony on a nearby office building.