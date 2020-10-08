Slumping Sánchez benched for 3rd time in 4 games by Yankees

New York Yankees’ Gary Sanchez reacts after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Triston McKenzie durng the sixth inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Slumping catcher Gary Sánchez was benched by the Yankees for the third time in four games, with New York facing elimination from the postseason in Game 4 of the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay.

Kyle Higashioka was behind the plate to catch left-hander Jordan Montgomery.

Higashioka entered 2 for 7 in the series with a solo homer in New York’s Game 1 win and 3 for 12 with one RBI in the postseason.

Sánchez hit .147 in the regular season and is 1 for 9 in the playoffs.