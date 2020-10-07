Rays hit 4 homers, Glasnow fans 10 in 7-5 win against Yanks

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone adjusts his mask after he puled pitcher Adam Ottavino during the fifth inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Randy Arozarena, Mike Zunino, Manuel Margot and Austin Meadows hit home runs, and Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 to set a postseason record for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the New York Yankees 7-5 to even their AL Division Series at one game apiece.

The Rays had enough pop to overcome a huge game by Giancarlo Stanton, who had two home runs and four RBIs.

His impressive power display included a 458-foot, three-run homer that landed under the giant video board in left field at Petco Park.

It was reminiscent of the mammoth shots he hit in winning the Home Run Derby here in 2016.

Stanton has homered in every one of New York’s four postseason games to tie a franchise feat previously accomplished by only Lou Gehrig and Reggie Jackson.

For the first time in his three postseasons with New York, the Yankees’ big-money slugger is putting on a fantastic power display.

After hitting a grand slam in Game 1 of the AL Division Series, he launched two more homers in Game 2 against Tampa Bay — including the massive three-run shot.

As beautiful as it all was, Stanton’s power wasn’t enough to stop the Rays from tying the best-of-five series.