No days off puts stress on pitchers in Division Series, LCS

NEW YORK — Postseason games come at an unprecedented pace starting Monday in this year of the pandemic.

Teams could play the Division Series over five straight days, take a single day off and then contest the League Championship Series on seven consecutive days.

That could stress closers such as Aroldis Chapman, Liam Hendriks and Kenley Jansen, and starters like Gerrit Cole and Walker Buehler.

No one has pitched in games for five straight days since Shawn Tolleson for Texas from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2015, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The last to pitch for seven straight days was San Francisco’s Steve Kline from July 31 to Aug. 6, 2007.