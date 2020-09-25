Marlins clinch 1st playoff berth since 2003, beat Yankees 4-3

by: Associated Press

Miami Marlins’ Garrett Cooper at center celebrates his three-run home run with Jesus Aguilar at left and Brian Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

THE BRONX — The Marlins clinched an improbable playoff berth in their coronavirus-decimated season, beating the New York Yankees 4-3 in 10 innings to seal the postseason trip on the field of the team that Miami CEO Derek Jeter and manager Don Mattingly once captained.

Garrett Cooper, traded to the Marlins by the Yankees after the 2017 season, hit a three-run homer in the first inning off J.A. Happ.

