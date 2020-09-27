Marlins beat Yanks 5-0 for winning season

Miami Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm (70) hits a run-scoring double during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

THE BRONX — The Miami Marlins ended a streak of 10 straight losing seasons, beating the New York Yankees 5-0 behind a home run and three RBIs from rookie Jazz Chisholm.

Miami finished third in the NL East at 31-29 and earned the NL’s sixth seed and a matchup at the Chicago Cubs in the first round.

This will be the Marlins’ first postseason appearance since beating the Yankees in the 2003 World Series.

The Marlins lost outfielder Starling Marté and right-hander José Ureña to injuries in the first three innings.

