LeMahieu batting title, Voit HR crown near as Yanks win

New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu celebrates at second base after hitting a two-run double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

THE BRONX — DJ LaMahieu had his fourth four-hit game and three RBIs to move into position to become the first player to earn undisputed batting titles in both leagues, and the New York Yankees rediscovered their power in a 11-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

LaMahieu raised is average to .359, passing Washington’s Juan Soto for the major league lead and opening a large margin over defending AL batting champion Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox.

LeMahieu won the 2016 NL batting title with a .348 average for Colorado.

