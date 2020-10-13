Hal Steinbrenner apologizes to Yankees fans, just like dad

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, Hal Steinbrenner, principal owner of the New York Yankees, talks with reporters during MLB baseball owners meetings, in Orlando, Fla. Steinbrenner apologized to Yankees fans, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, for the team’s postseason failure, much like his father did 39 years earlier. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

THE BRONX — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner apologized to the team’s fans for its postseason failure, much like his father did 39 years earlier.

The Yankees were eliminated with a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, losing 3-2 in the Division Series.

They have won the World Series once since 2000, in 2009.

Steinbrenner told ESPN New York radio he was very disappointed.

He said manager Aaron Boone will be back for 2021, defended general manager Brian Cashman and was non-committal over pitcher Domingo Germán, who completed an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.