FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, New York Yankees’ Brett Gardner gestures from second base after hitting an RBI double during the sixth inning of the teams’ baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in New York. Gardner is returning to the Yankees for a 14th season. The 37-year outfielder and New York agreed Friday to a $4 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

TAMPA BAY — Brett Gardner’s return to the Yankees won’t displace Clint Frazier from taking over as New York’s starting left fielder.

Gardner agreed Friday to a $4 million, one-year contract to return to the Yankees for a 14th season, a deal subject to a successful physical for the 37-year-old.

Manager Aaron Boone cautioned developments during a season could alter intentions but for now Frazier was projected over Gardner in an outfield that has Aaron Hicks in center and Aaron Judge in right.