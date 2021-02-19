Former Yankee Johnny Damon faces resisting charge

This photo provided by the Orange County, Fla. Corrections Department in Orlando, Fla., shows Johnny Damon. Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records. Damon was booked into the Orange County Jail early Friday after he was arrested for resisting an officer without violence in Windermere, Florida, a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor. (Orange County, Florida Department of Corrections via AP)Jail records show that Damon’s wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, also was arrested.Damon was an outfielder for several teams in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He helped the Red Sox in 2004 and the Yankees in 2009 win World Series titles. He grew up in Orlando.

WINDERMERE, Fla. — Former All-Star baseball player Johnny Damon has been arrested in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Jail records show that the 47-year-old was booked into jail early Friday after an incident in a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes.

He is charged with resisting an officer without violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Damon was a key member of the 2004 World Series champion Boston Red Sox team that broke the franchise’s 86-year title drought.

The outfielder later signed with the New York Yankees and helped them win the 2009 World Series.