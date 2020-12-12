Ex-Yankee Linz, key player in ’64 harmonica flap, dies at 81

FILE – In this February 1958 file photo, New York Yankee catcher Yogi Berra, troubled with a skin infection, wears white gloves to protect his hands as he warms up a pitcher during baseball spring training in St. Petersburg, Fla. Walking behind Yogi are outfielder John Reed and infielder Phil Linz, right. Linz, who knocked a Game 7 home run off Bob Gibson in the 1964 World Series but made even more noise by hitting a few sour notes on his harmonica, has died. He was 81. Former teammates said Linz’s family told them he died Wednesday night, Dec. 9, in Leesburg, Va. Linz had been in poor health since a stroke five years ago. (AP Photo/Harry Harris, File)

NEW YORK — Former New York Yankees infielder Phil Linz, who knocked a Game 7 home run off Bob Gibson in the 1964 World Series but made even more noise by hitting a few sour notes on his harmonica, has died.

He was 81.

Former teammates said Linz’s family told them he died Wednesday night in Leesburg, Virginia.

Linz had been in poor health since a stroke five years ago.

Linz was a light-hitting backup for most of his seven-year career.

On the Yankees’ team bus late in the 1964 season, Linz began playing a harmonica, irritating manager Yogi Berra and leading to a blow-up that became big news.