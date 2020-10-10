Disgusted and dismayed, Yanks face big decisions for 2021

New York Yankees pitchers leave the field after the team’s 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of a baseball AL Division Series, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman faces a series of key decisions after the team lost in the AL Division Series.

Big league batting champion DJ LeMahieu is eligible for free agency along with pitchers Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton.

New York has a $17 million option on pitcher J.A. Happ that the team made sure would not become guaranteed and a $10 million option on 37-year-old outfielder Brett Gardner, the last link to the Yankees’ 2009 champions.

Giancarlo Stanton is expected to keep the remaining $218 million and seven guaranteed seasons left in his contract, and Zack Britton appears likely to stay under either player or club options.