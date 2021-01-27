Darren O’Day agrees to $2.5M deal with Yankees: source

FILE – Atlanta Braves pitcher Darren O’Day works against the Miami Marlins during a baseball game in Atlanta, in this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, file photo. The Yankees quickly found a replacement for their bullpen, agreeing to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with submarining right-hander Darren O’Day, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

NEW YORK — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the New York Yankees quickly found a replacement for their bullpen, agreeing to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with submarining right-hander Darren O’Day.

The deal includes player and club options for 2022.

O’Day takes the spot vacated when the Yankees traded right-hander Adam Ottavino to Boston on Monday, a move that cut $7.15 million from New York’s payroll.

O’Day figures to join left-hander Zack Britton and right-hander Chad Green as the primary seteup men for closer Aroldis Chapman.

