Brett Gardner returns to Yanks for $4M contract: source

NEW YORK — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Brett Gardner is returning to the New York Yankees for a 14th season, agreeing $4 million, one-year contract.

The deal for the 37-year outfielder includes a team option for 2022.

Gardner hit .223 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 130 at-bats last year after reaching career-best totals of 28 homers and 74 RBIs in 2019 to go along with a .251 average.

Until now Clint Frazier had been projected as his starting left fielder.

