Blue Jays clinch 1st playoff spot since 2016, beat Yanks 4-1

Yankees

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Yankees Blue Jays Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, and Randal Grichuk, right, celebrate after scoring against the New York Yankees on a double by Alejandro Kirk during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven shutout innings and the Toronto Blue Jays clinched their first postseason spot since 2016, beating the Yankees 4-1 and further damaging New York’s chances of hosting a first-round playoff series.

New York lost for the fourth time in five games and remained two games behind the slumping White Sox for the fourth seed.

Toronto secured at least an AL wild-card spot and ensured its eighth trip overall to the postseason.

Blue Jays players embraced on the field after Rafael Dolis struck out Aaron Hicks to end it.

The Blue Jays trail the Yankees by two games for second place in the AL East.

