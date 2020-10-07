Arozarena, Rays’ send Yankees to the brink with 8-4 win in Game 3

Tampa Bay Rays’ Willy Adames, left, celebrates with Michael Perez after Perez hit a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game and Kevin Kiermaier and Michael Perez also went deep for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the New York Yankees 8-4 to move within one victory of reaching the AL Championship Series for the first time in 12 years.

The Rays took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Division Series.

Game 4 is Thursday night at Petco Park, which has yielded 16 home runs in three games — nine by Tampa Bay.

New York’s Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer to become the first player with a homer in each of his team’s first five games of a single postseason.