Aaron Boone managing Yankees in family hometown San Diego

FILE – In this July 15, 2003, file photo, Cincinnati Reds’ Aaron Boone, left, and his brother, Bret, from the Seattle Mariners, pose with their grandfather, Ray, and father, Bob, manager of the Cincinnati Reds, right, before the 74th All-Star Game at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

SAN DIEGO — In a 2020 season that has had all sorts of odd twists, Aaron Boone will be managing the New York Yankees in an AL Division Series in an NL ballpark in the city where the Boone family dynasty has its roots.

While Boone will be focused on what’s expected to be a tough series against the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays, he said it’s always good to come back to the area that’s special to the first family to have three generations of big leaguers.

Boone’s grandfather, Ray, and father, Bob, went to San Diego high schools that aren’t far from Petco Park, which will host the Yankees-Rays ALDS and then the ALCS.

