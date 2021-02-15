Yankees, Mets have high hopes as spring training nears

NEW YORK — Spring is almost in the air for the New York Yankees and Mets.

Pitchers and catchers report to Florida on Wednesday, and many believe something special is brewing at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie.

“Really excited. The team has made some great moves. We have some great players coming in. Looking forward to it. Should be a special year for this team,” said Mets infielder Jeff McNeil.

Optimism always seems synonymous with spring training, but this year feels different for the Mets.

They’re projected to win the National League East for the first time since 2015 after trading for shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

“I’m very excited to meet guys for the first time and welcome back old friends. I think it’s going to be a great mixture. A lot of good team chemistry. I’m looking forward to it,” Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo explained. “We’re looking forward to really competing this year, staying healthy and trying to win a World Series.”

The Mets newfound confidence is also connected to new owner Steve Cohen.

The expectations are the same across town in Tampa for the Yankees. The Bombers are tired of falling short, but their fortune could be changing soon.

“I can’t tell you I’m satisfied because satisfaction only comes with success. Every move we make is intended to get us closer to accomplishing a world championship title again,” said Yankees general manager Brian Cashman about the team’s offseason moves.

Not much has changed in the Yankees lineup; the same can’t be said about their starting rotation.

Luis Severino is still recovering from Tommy John Surgery, so the Cashman and the front office looked outside organization to bolster their pitching depth. The hope is two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon are enough to win a pennant.

“I think that was one of my most important criteria when looking for a team is trying to identify a team that is a contender and had a chance to win a world series, and also a team I can go there pitch well and contribute and be a part of that,” said Kluber about why he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees.