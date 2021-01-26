FIFA sets late-2021 target to pick US 2026 World Cup cities

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
NJ Transit train, bus delays leave Wrestlemania fans fuming

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ZURICH — FIFA has set a new target of finalizing North American host cities for the 2026 World Cup if the coronavirus pandemic allows.

The 23 candidate cities likely need to be cut to 16. FIFA says it could confirm them at the end of the year.

The pre-pandemic schedule called for cities hosting the first 48-team World Cup to be picked early this year.

The likely solution is 10 cities in the United States and three each in Canada and Mexico.

The bid proposal was to play 60 games in the U.S. and 10 each in Canada and Mexico.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter