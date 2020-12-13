Wilson throws 4 more TDs, Seahawks rout winless Jets 40-3

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore cradles the ball after catching a touchdown pass as New York Jets safety Matthias Farley (41) reacts behind during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson threw four more touchdowns passes to give him a new career-high with 36 for the season before finally resting in the fourth quarter, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 40-3 rout of the New York Jets.

Seattle rebounded exactly as it hoped after last week’s surprisingly poor offensive performance in its loss to the New York Giants and stayed even with the Los Angeles Rams on top of the NFC West.

Wilson threw touchdowns to Freddie Swain and DK Metcalf in the first half and added TD tosses to Will Dissly and David Moore in the third quarter.

