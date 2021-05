Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr., center, looks to pass around Iowa center Luka Garza, left, and guard CJ Fredrick, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as No. 15 Iowa beat No. 25 Rutgers 79-66.

The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten), who fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press poll this week for the first time this season, were coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.

Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Geo Baker led Rutgers (11-7, 7-7) with 11 points.