White Sox manager Tony La Russa resolves DUI case, feels ‘deep remorse and regret’

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Tony La Russa, left, talks before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox in St. Petersburg, Fla. La Russa, now the manager of the Chicago White Sox, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in metro Phoenix. The 76-year-old La Russa pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, to reckless driving in Maricopa County Justice Court. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he doesn’t have a drinking problem.

He also says he has to prove that with his behavior.

The 76-year-old La Russa has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in metro Phoenix.

La Russa said he feels “deep remorse and regret” about what happened.

He underwent 20 hours of alcohol counseling after his arrest, which he described as “very helpful.”

