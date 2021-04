Ohio State forward Justice Sueing (14) drives to the basket past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Ohio State won 79-68. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points and Ohio State closed the first half with a big run to beat No. 15 Rutgers 79-68.

The Buckeyes used a 22-4 burst to take a 42-30 lead at halftime. Ohio State improved to 9-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten.

Rutgers lost its third in a row and fell to 7-4, including 3-4 in the conference.

Trailing by 22, Rutgers got within eight points down the stretch.

Jacob Young scored 19 points for the Scarlet Knights.