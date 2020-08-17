Washington Football Team hires NFL’s first Black team president

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2011, file photo, Arizona Cardinals running back Jason Wright, center, talks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Washington Football Team has hired Jason Wright as team president. He’s the first Black person to hold this job in NFL history and at 38 becomes the youngest team president in the league. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Football Team has appointed Jason Wright as team president, making him the first Black person in NFL history to hold that position.

At just 38 years old, Wright is also the league’s youngest team president, The Associated Press reports.

We are happy to announce that we have appointed Jason Wright as Team President. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 17, 2020

In a press release, the team says Wright spent seven years as a running back in the NFL with stops in San Francisco, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Arizona, where he was the Cardinals’ team captain and labor-union representative during the league’s 2011 lockout.

After retiring, Wright received his M.B.A. and went on to global strategy and management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, where he ascended to being named partner in the Operations Practice, based in D.C. Wright has also spearheaded the Black Economic Institute at McKinsey, where he co-piloted their anti-racism and inclusion strategy.

As team president, Wright will be responsible for leading the organization’s business divisions, including operations, finance, sales, and marketing. He will join Coach Ron Rivera, who maintains all on-field responsibilities and football decisions, in reporting directly to team owner, Dan Snyder.

“If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason. His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league,” said Washington Football Team owner, Dan Snyder. “We will not rest until we are a championship caliber team, on and off the field. Jason has a proven track record in helping businesses transform culturally, operationally and financially. He is a proactive and assertive advocate for inclusion of all people and will set new standards for our organization, and for the league. There could not be a better duo than Jason Wright and Coach Ron Rivera as we usher in a new era for Washington Football.”

The hiring of Wright comes after the D.C.-based team faced backlash for its name, the Washington Redskins. Many accused the team of being racially insensitive. And in July, it was announced that the franchise would be called “Washington Football Team,” pending the adoption of a new name.

