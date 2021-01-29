Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera announces he’s cancer-free

FILE – In this Jan. 2, 2020, file photo, Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera holds up a helmet during a news conference at the team’s NFL football training facility in Ashburn, Va. On Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, Rivera announced he was cancer-free after being diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma back in August. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera announced on Thursday that he is officially cancer-free.

Rivera, diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in August, posted the excellent news on Twitter Thursday.

“Thank you, everyone, for your prayers, letters, texts & notes of encouragement & support,” Rivera posted. “It truly made a difference in my treatment & recovery!”

Rivera, who was diagnosed before he began his first season coaching Washington, underwent seven weeks of treatment, even losing 36 pounds at one point, ESPN reported.

On Oct. 20, Washington Football Team posted a video on Twitter showing Rivera leaving Inova Schar Cancer Institute after he finished his last cancer treatment round.

The video showed the staff lined up on either side of the hallway, cheering and throwing confetti.

Rivera’s wife and daughter also took to social media to congratulate him on his recovery.