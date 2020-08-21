Washington coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer

Washington head coach Ron Rivera arrives for practice wearing a face mask, at the team’s NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Football coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer.

A team spokesman confirmed Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma after a self-care check.

On Twitter, the team released a statement regarding Rivera’s diagnosis, saying that he was working with several doctors and oncology specialists and is establishing a treatment plan with the team and an outside specialist.

The team said the cancer is in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable.”

ESPN first reported Rivera’s diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck.

The 58-year-old is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment.

Rivera said in the statement that he has a Plan B in place should he need to take some time off.

Rivera was hired as Washington’s coach and put in charge of football operations in January.

He’s the first minority coach in franchise history.