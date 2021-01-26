Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe, daughter Gigi on one-year anniversary of their death

Vanessa Bryant, from left, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of “A Wrinkle in Time” at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

One year ago on Tuesday, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed into the side of a hill in Calabasas, California.

Bryant was 41, Gianna was 13.

The one-year anniversary of their death sparked tributes from those that loved them and the basketball community around the world.

On Monday evening, Vanessa Bryant — Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mother — shared a letter she received from one of Gianna’s best friends.

The letter, written by a girl named Aubrey, shares stories of Gianna’s love of life and vibrant personality.

“Gianna was fiery and stubborn, she knew what she wanted and she fought to get it,” Aubrey’s letter read.

The letter also praised Vanessa Bryant’s parenting skills and her response to the unthinkable.

“I hope that in the middle of your intense sadness you catch a glimpse of joy in who the daughter your created and raised was. You did it right Mrs. Bryant, and we’re all eternally grateful to you.”

Vanessa Bryant included a message of thanks in the caption of her Instagram post.

“Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig. My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️” she wrote. “I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!”