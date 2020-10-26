Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert rates jack-o’-lantern based on child’s viral drawing a 10/10

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A child’s viral drawing of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has taken on a new form just in time for Halloween, and Gobert is once again giving the artwork high praise.

Last month, 11-year-old Emmett Albrecht, of Minersville, shared his pencil drawing of Gobert online. Gobert retweeted the drawing, along with the caption: “Someone really let his son do this to me.”

On Sunday, Twitter user @diabeticdream posted a photo of a jack-o’-lantern that was carved using Emmett’s drawing as a stencil.

“Hey, @rudygobert27, what do you think of my pumpkin?” the tweet from @diabeticdream said.

Gobert responded to the photo with a few “Face with Tears of Joy” emoji and a 10 out of 10 rating.

This story was first reported by David Wells at KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.