Usain Bolt, world’s fastest man, says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

by: Alex Hider

Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line winning the 200 meters men event at the Golden Spike Athletic meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, May 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Usain Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the 100m dash, confirmed Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video shared to Twitter, Bolt said that he took a test for the virus on Saturday and that the test later came back positive.

Bolt said that even though he has no symptoms, he plans to quarantine for the time being.

“I”m trying to be responsible, so I’m going to stay in and stay in for my friends,” Bolt said.

Usain Bolt electrified the world at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing when he won gold while representing Jamaica in both the 100m and 200m in dominating fashion. He successfully defended his wins in both races at the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, while also adding golds in the 4x100m relay.

Bolt set the current 100m dash record of 9.58 seconds in 2009, earning him the current title of “World’s Fastest Man.”

