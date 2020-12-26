University: Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan dead

FILE – In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) runs for a score as he eludes a tackle by Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday, Dec. 26. Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of Jordan’s death. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

DALLAS (AP) — University of Utah officials say star freshman running back Ty Jordan has died.

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances of the Mesquite, Texas, native’s death.

The school announced Jordan’s death on Saturday, a day after the 19-year-old was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year.

He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards, and six touchdowns.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement that “words cannot express the devastation and heartache” that the team is feeling about Jordan’s death.

“Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us,” Coach Whittingham said. “He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty, and may you rest in peace.”

According to KSTU, Jordan was a three-star recruit out of Texas and was the first Ute true freshman to rush for over 100-yards in back-to-back games since 1995.