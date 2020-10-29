Giants OL Will Hernandez tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, New York Giants offensive guard Will Hernandez stands on the field during the team’s NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Hernandez, who has started every game since being draft in 2018, was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Thursday, Oct. 29, after testing positive for the virus. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants offensive guard Will Hernandez player has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into isolation.

The team learned of the positive test Wednesday night and contact tracing began. The player’s close contacts were identified and told to remain home Thursday and participate in meetings remotely.

The rest of the team was following normal practice and meeting schedules at the team facility.

“We are working closely with the NFL’s chief medical officer regarding next protocol steps,” the Giants said in a statement.

It was later revealed that Hernandez was placed on the COVID reserve list after testing positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, Giants coach Joe Judge said he had spoken with quarterback Daniel Jones and several other players about a video taken last weekend in which they were shown without masks in public. Judge said the team would handle the matter internally.

Jones, injured running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard and other players had dinner at a New York City restaurant in private. Afterward, some went to a closed bar at the invitation of the owner. They were filmed there without masks.

