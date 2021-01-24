Ty Smith extends points streak to 5, Devils beat Islanders

New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) and Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) react after Devils center Jack Hughes scored a goal against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) takes in the reaction. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK, N.J. — Ty Smith set up two first-period goals to become the sixth NHL rookie defenseman to get points in his first five games in leading the New Jersey Devils to an 2-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday night.

Scott Wedgewood, who spent last season in the AHL, made 28 saves for his first NHL shutout since blanking the Devils in December 2017 for Arizona. The win was his first in an NHL game since February 2018.

Jack Hughes and Pavel Zajac scored two minutes apart late in the opening period as the Devils split their home-and-home series with the Islanders.

