Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice, left, passes the ball past Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Jan. 15, 2021, in Piscataway, New Jersey.

PISCATAWAY, N.J.— D’Mitrik Trice had 13 points and five assists and turned in a strong second half to lead No. 9 Wisconsin past Rutgers 60-54.

Trice scored eight points and assisted on another basket in a 12-0 run that gave Wisconsin a 54-44 lead with 4:19 to go.

The game was a classic Big Ten grinder, with teams locking down defensively.

Wisconsin shot 35% and Rutgers shot 37%.

The Badgers were 6 of 25 from beyond the arc, and the Scarlet Knights were 2 of 19.