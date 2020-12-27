Torrid Ravens get jump on Giants, roll to easy 27-13 victory

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Giants Ravens Football

New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman, center, is stopped by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (98) while running the ball during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson directed four scoring drives during the decisive first half, and the surging Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Giants 27-13 to gain control of their own fate in the AFC playoff chase.

Baltimore’s fourth straight victory, combined with Pittsburgh’s win over Indianapolis, lifted the Ravens past the Colts in the AFC wild-card hunt.

With a victory in Cincinnati next week, the Ravens will earn a playoff berth for the third year in a row.

The Giants lost their third straight and were left with only a minuscule chance of making the postseason.

