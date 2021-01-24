Tom Brady helps Tampa Bay to NFC Championship; Bucs first team to play at home in Super Bowl

Green Bay Packers’ Preston Smith watches as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Since Tampa Bay’s last appearance in the Super Bowl, quarterback Tom Brady has appeared in eight Super Bowls, winning five times.

The six-time Super Bowl champion Brady will have the opportunity to win a seventh title leading the Buccaneers to a 31-26 win over Green Bay on Sunday. The victory gives Tampa its second ever appearance in the Super Bowl.

Also, Tampa Bay becomes the first team ever to play in a Super Bowl it is hosting.

Tampa Bay plays the winner of Sunday’s AFC title game Kansas City.

Green Bay gave Brady and the Tampa Bay offense all it could handle. Brady was picked off three times, marking the first time Brady has thrown three interceptions in a playoff game in 11 years.

After trailing 28-10 early in the third quarter, the Packers climbed to within five. After Tampa Bay kicked a field goal to take a 31-23 lead, Green Bay opted to kick a field goal in the final three minutes instead of going for a touchdown on fourth and goal.

The decision cost the Packers a chance to play overtime. A late pass interference flag on a third down was thrown against Green Bay.

